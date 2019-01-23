Indie Songstress Such Drops Off Sensual Single, ‘Before Dark’

It’s been a while since we’ve heard new music from indie R&B/Soul artist Such, but it looks like her hiatus is over!

The singer and songwriter returns with the sultry new single, “Before Dark,” the first offering from her forthcoming EP, due in the Spring of this year.

On “Before Dark,” Such, who calls herself “a pretty happy person,” delivers lush and heartfelt vocals over an infectious production that ripe for lovers near and far.

“I love music, always have. I’ve been singing since I can remember. Its the one thing my whole life, that I’ve never stopped doing,” Such says about her craft.

