James Worthy Releases New EP ‘Blu Leisure’

Emerging R&B talent James Worthy blesses us with the new EP, ‘Blu Leisure.’

“My EP is called Blu Leisure,” James said. “This project is my debut to the world but I also feel like I’m giving the most creative work I’ve ever done.”

The 7-song project highlights Worthy’s knack for song creativity and keen arrangements while showcasing his soulful delivery. ‘Blu Leisure’ features collaborations with artists such as Tony Terry, Sonna Rele, Kalenna, and Ecstacy of Whodini.

Worthy revealed that the inspiration behind creating this EP came from being fans of Frank Ocean, The Weeknd & Kanye West. Their sound and creativity inspired him to venture into different genres of music and expand his musical horizons.

Stream ‘Blue Leisure’ below:

Worthy also writes and produces for other mainstreams acts.

More information about Worthy and his projects can be found on his socials below.

Instagram.com/kingjamesworthy

Twitter.com/kingjamesworthy

Facebook.com/kingjamesworthymusic