Lil’ Mo Leads a Legion of Black Women in “Protecting” Chris Brown

In the wake of Chris Brown’s recent arrest, R&B singer Lil’ Mo is doing something that many celebrities and regular people won’t do: Forgive Chris Brown for his past mistakes and hold him high as a black man.

“i don’t like what is being said or the way it’s being done,” Mo writes on Instagram. “i don’t play about this one!! we are praying that whatever attack the enemy is attempting to wage against you, may GOD cover you. weapons will form but they won’t prosper. we love you!! drop a [crown] for @chrisbrownofficial !! PROTECT THE KING AT ALL COST!! PRAY and don’t worry. that’s all!!”

As we reported, a 24-year-old woman, going by the pseudonym name Karima, claims the Grammy-winning R&B artist raped her at the Le Mandarin Oriental hotel in Paris, France. Brown, his bodyguard, and another friend was detained by police before being released on their own recognizance without bail.

Following his release, Brown took to Instagram to proclaim, “This Bitch Lyin,'” insisting he has a daughter and rape goes against his “character and morals.”

Like Lil’ Mo, a legion of black women voiced their support for Brown via social media and other sources, with many claiming the incident is an attempt to pull the R&B star down.

“I HATE HOW THEY DO OUR CELEBS AND ICONS…. THEY DONT WANT US TO HAVE NOTHING!” a user wrote. “Im sick of them playing around with Chris… Let the Man Live his Life,” states another. “They Tried it….. It aint work DOOEEEE!!!” says another while another adds, “Yes we do! He’s our Michael Jackson…”

As for the woman, she told Closer Magazine the alleged rape was “brutal and violent.” She says she was then “abused” by one of Brown’s friends and a bodyguard.

Brown was not charged over the incident, and sources close to the event said he was never alone with the alleged victim. The source also says Brown’s girlfriend, Ammika Harris, was in the hotel room the whole time.

“Yesssss!!! Now they need to bring charges against that chick. @chrisbrownofficial keep being a beast with you music. I salute you my brother #Birmingham,” states a user.

Brown previously pleaded guilty to felony assault in 2009 for beating his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. He completed his probation in that case in 2015. Since shifting his focus to raising his daughter, his legal woes seemed to have gone by the wayside.