R&B veteran Syleena Johnson is currently hard at work on her tenth (9th major) studio album, ‘Woman.’ The project follows her 2017 release, Rebirth Of Soul, which was curated and produced by her father, legendary soul/blues singer Syl Johnson.

‘Woman’ is herald by the thought-provoking and emotionally-infused first single of the same name, which was produced by Gilflo and Toxic for Toxic Productions.

“You gotta think like a woman, but act harder than a man,” Syleena sings. “Show love like a woman, but take advantage like a man / Sacrifice like a woman, but tell lies like a man, if you wanna make America great again.”

“As an artist, my super power is to be able to use my artistry to evoke emotion and change,” states Syleena. “With what woman have endured in this world, I believe this record will empower and inspire and hopefully change a few perspectives.”

Producer Toxic adds: “This song is what’s needed right now for black women for all women! Us men need to assume responsibility now, to protect and stand up for our women. Who better to be the voice, than Syleena Johnson, one of the greatest vocalist of all time.”

The upcoming music video for “Woman,” which you can preview below, spotlights the wins, struggles, pain, and sacrifices of women.

90 second clip: Woman extended with words from Malcolm X.

60 second clip: Woman Teaser