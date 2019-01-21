J. Brown Aims to Make Women Feel Good With ‘Sunrise Sunset’

J. Brown’s “Sunrise Sunset” is one of the top R&B songs in the country; the record sits at No. 22 on the Billboard R&B Urban AC song chart.

Produced by Quad and Ibiza and penned by J, C. Farrar, and M. Harley, “Sunrise Sunset” is a smooth, mid-tempo groove is sure to pull on the heartstrings.

“I wanted to sing about making women feel good about themselves and how they should be treated by their partner in the relationship and Sunrise Sunset does just that,” states J. Brown.

“Sunrise Sunset” is available on all downloadable and streaming platforms now.

By way of Detroit, J. Brown wants to make you scream…or cry, or laugh – any kind of emotion will do, so long as you feel something when you hear his music. “Good music is about passion,” says the R&B singer/songwriter. “When I write or sing a song, I put my all into it. And I want people to feel that.”

Brown knows a thing or two about passion and good music. Born and raised in the Motor City, Brown, the youngest of five, was a preacher’s kid who sang in his father’s church every Sunday from the age of eight. His mom- who at the age of 17 had her own deal with Motown Records- would play hours of classical music in the house, “basically to calm us down,” Brown recalls.

Now, faced with high expectations and aggressive goals, Brown is in the studio working on his album. A subtle mix of R&B with a hint of Hip Hop and Rock influences, the album is designed to uniquely showcase his distinct voice.

“I don’t focus on any one genre,” he maintains. “I can sing classical, rock, pop-pretty much anything… I don’t have to use Auto-Tune on a record. I’m a real singer. I can sing on the spot without any technology, just like the old school cats did.”

