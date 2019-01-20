Ryan Leslie Returns With New Project, ‘Fleurier Flows’

Musical genius Ryan Leslie comes out of hiatus and releases the new project, ‘Fleurier Flows.’

On the four-song project, the singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist ventures into singing and rapping as he shares his personal experiences on “Forever My Love,” “First Place,” “Thankful,” and “Gorgeous.”

“I was able to, in August, go and visit the factory in Fleurier and I started to think and started to write as every artist does,” Leslie says about the inspiration for the project, which is named after the luxury Swiss watch brand. “All of a sudden, “Parmigiani Fleurier, that’s the wrist piece,” and beautifully we got to put together a collection of four new songs. It’s called the Fleurier Flows EP.”

‘Fleurier Flows’ is the New York-based artist’s first project since his independent album, MZRT, in 2015. Leslie spends a lot of his free time running various entrepreneurial ventures around the world including SuperPhone®.

In addition to the ‘Fleurier Flows,’ the Harvard graduate also debuts the music video for the opener “Forever My Love.”

Ryan Leslie is a Grammy-nominated artist who has worked with the likes of Sean “Diddy” Combs and Brittney Spears, in addition to guiding Cassie to a Top 40 hit for 20 straight weeks with the song “Me & U” – one of the biggest records in the history of Atlantic Records.

If you’ve been a Ryan Leslie fan, you will certainly enjoy this project. Stream the EP below.