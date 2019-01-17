Nader Calls Out Materialistic Girl on ‘Hold Up’

Emerging R&B singer Nader celebrates heartbreak on his bouncy new single “Hold Up.” On the track, he calls out her flaws while insisting he’s keeping it moving.

About the track, he says, “It’s a song about a very materialistic girl that’s chasing the fast life and yet says she wants a good man at the same time. She is always trippin and telling lies on one hand, and expects a ring on the other. This is a mans perspective but it can definitely go both ways. True story”

He adds, “She says she wants a good man, but I think she just wants somebody that’s gon’ take her out the hood man!”

Listen to “Hold Up” below: