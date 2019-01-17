Emily King Releases New Single ‘Can’t Hold Me’

Ahead of her forthcoming album, Scenery, due out February 15th, Emily King drops another track from the project, this one called “Can’t Hold Me.”

On the track, the GRAMMY-nominated singer and songwriter exude confidence as she delivers heartfelt and lush vocals about being self-reliant and confident.

Emily says of the track, “I got tired of waiting around for someone else to please me. It became a song about self-reliance. Realizing I didn’t need anyone else to make me feel good in any way, I only needed to trust myself.”

The album ‘Scenery,’ produced by longtime musical cohort Jeremy Most and mixed Tom Elmhirst (Adele, Amy Winehouse, David Bowie) was recorded in upstate New York, nestled in the Catskill Mountains, where Emily now makes her home after a lifetime of Lower East Side living. The fresh air and new mentality gave her the proper space and perspective to create what would become the album of her career.

The project follows her critically acclaimed album ‘The Switch’ (2015) which included the hit ‘Distance’ (more than 13 million streams). Following the album’s release, King performed on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Conan, and toured with Alabama Shakes. This is her first release with ATO Records.

King has been touring constantly, and she is currently scheduled for several dates in UK/ Europe next month with London + Amsterdam already sold out.

Without a doubt, King has carved out such a space for herself. With Scenery, she has challenged herself to create new roots, both in physical form as well as sonically.

UK/EU Dates:

26th February- London- Bush Hall

27th February- Paris- Badaboum

28th February- Amsterdam- Bitterzoet

1st March- Berlin- Maschinehaus