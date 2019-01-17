Ella Mai Puts a ‘Shot Clock’ on Men to Get Their Game Right

R&B star Ella Mai looks to continue her success in 2009.

After a breakout 2018 with the singles “Boo’d Up” and “Trip” British songstress returns with a music video for her latest single, “Shot Clock.”

In the basketball-themed clip, shot in Los Angeles and directed by Colin Tilley, Ella puts a time clock on possible suitors who vie for her time. In the mix of it all, she visits a convenience store, a basketball gymnasium floor, and soaks in a bathtub while reading a book. We’re guessing she’s subtly telling men about the things that she likes.

“You got 24 seconds, can you beat the shot clock?” she asks. “You’re gon’ miss your opportunity.”

Produced by DJ Mustard, “Shot Clock” can be found on Ella Mai’s self-titled debut album, released in October 2018. The project debuted at number five on the Billboard 200 chart with 69,000 album-equivalent units (including 17,000 were pure album sales) and number 18 on the UK Albums Chart.

Ella’s “Boo’d Up” hit is nominated for Song of the Year and Best R&B Song at next month’s Grammys.

Earlier this month, Ella launched the international leg of her “The Debut Tour.” The North American leg will launch on February 12 in Vancouver, and make stops in big cities like Sacramento, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, and Atlanta, before commencing on March 28th in San Antonio, TX. Tickets for The Debut Tour are on sale now.