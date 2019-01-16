Mariah Carey Sues Personal Assistant Over Video Blackmail

Mariah Carey is not happy with the actions of a former personal assistant.

According to a new suit, the music icon claims Lianna Azarian secretly recorded her doing “embarrassing” things and then threatened to release the clips unless Carey paid her $8 million.

In legal documents, obtained by TMZ, Carey says she hired Azarian back in March 2015 as an Executive Assistant. She claims shortly after landing the celebrity position, Azarian “went to town with her credit card, buying personal stuff and also claiming to retailers she was buying things for Mariah, trading the singer’s goodwill to get deep discounts.”

Additionally, Carey claims Azarian was secretly filming her “personal activities” … which would be “embarrassing,” and extremely damaging both personally and professionally if revealed.

Carey found out about the videos after Azarian showed them to friends, telling them if she was ever fired she would sell them.

Carey claims she was paying Azarian as much as $327,000 a year, but ended up firing her in November 2017, and that’s when she claims the blackmail began. Carey says Azarian demanded $8 million and if she didn’t get it she’d release videos and other damaging information.

It’s unclear what’s on the videos outside of them being “damaging.”

Carey is suing for unspecified damages and the return of all videos and any related content.

In related news, Carey recently settled a lawsuit with former manager Stella Stolper, who claimed Carey was often naked in her presence, which made her feel uncomfortable.

There could be a connection with what Azarian has on videos!