Mariah Carey Settles Sexual Harassment Lawsuit With Ex-Manager

Mariah Carey has reportedly settled her bizarre sexual harassment lawsuit filed by her former manager, who accused her of walking around naked.

“The parties [have] reached a mutually agreed resolution to this matter,” wrote an attorney for Stella Stolper, who managed Carey for three years through November 2017.

Stolper claimed Carey was often naked in her presence, which made her feel uncomfortable.

In contrary, Carey’s team noted in April 2018 that Stolper’s claims were “baseless,” and that she was jealous of Carey’s fame.

The suit sought unspecified damages, but the particulars of the settlement are unclear.

It sounds like Stolper was upset after being fired from her management role.