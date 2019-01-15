Tank Gets “Dirty” in New Music Video

R&B veteran Tank recently released the new single, “Dirty,” and now he returns with the supporting music video.

The clip kicks off in a bar where Tank meets a lawyer that claims, “I like to be alone, usually.” That sent a signal which later leads to champagne sipping and steamy lovemaking.

Yes, ladies, he ate the kat!

On the sensual ballad, co-written with longtime collaborator J. Valentine and produced by Cardiak (“When We”), Tank infuses the trap sound with his brand of traditional R&B for an eargasmic and body-tingling offering. Tank delivers buttery vocals and the right amount of emotion, primed for your romping playlist.

“You like when I do you dirty… / I’ll put your face in that pillow / I’ll be smacking on that ass,” the Grammy-nominated R&B superstar declares.

In 2018, Tank had lots to celebrate including the success of his platinum-selling single “When We” from his eighth studio album SAVAGE. The single held the #1 spot on both the Billboard and Mediabase UAC charts for 13 weeks, earned Mediabase’s #1 Urban AC song of 2018 as well as was nominated for the iHeart Radio R&B Song of the Year. “When We” is the only core R&B record to crack the Billboard Hot 100.