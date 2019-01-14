Keyshia Cole and estranged husband Daniel “Booby” Gibson are still trying to iron out details of their pending divorce, and it looks like they may have to go back to the drawing board.

A judge recently threatened to dismiss their September 2017 divorce filing because the ex-couple has been unable to agree on the particulars of their separation.

Accord to The Blast, court documents were filed on January 10th to inform Cole and Gibson to update the status of their case. Neither side has filed a single document in the case since October 2017.

The judge warns them if they do not file the required documents quickly, the case will be tossed out and they will stay a married couple.

Cole and Gibson got married in 2011. During her 2017 divorce filing, the “I Should Have Cheated” singer cited irreconcilable differences for the split and listed the date of separation as October 31, 2014. She requested joint legal and physical custody of their son, Daniel Gibson Jr.

Gibson filed his response to the divorce months later, which was the last update in the case.

In an Instagram comment, Cole claims she wants to “move forward” with the divorce but says not on Gibson’s terms.

“Yes I would LOOOVE TO MOVE FORWARD With the divorce,” wrote Cole. “His lawyer needs to change his positioning in legal Documents. IAM NOT giving him full custody NOR no damn spousal support! And I’ve asked him over and over to do so, the ball in his court. No pun intended.”

We hope they can come to an understanding on this personal matter.

Cole is currently dating rapper Niko Hale.