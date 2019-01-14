Geron ‘Can’t Get Enough’ of Her Man

R&B/Soul artist Geron “Can’t Get Enough” of her lover and she’s making it known to all on her latest single.

“For this song, I really wanted to express what Pop and R&B music meant to me,” says Geron about the feel-good and welcoming track.

“Can’t Get Enough” will appear on Geron’s upcoming EP, Tainted, due out soon.

Geron’s musical style falls somewhere between the genres of Pop, Alternative, R&B, and Hip-Hop. Her voice holds a unique, soulful quality that lends itself to mastering and morphing multiple genres. She is influenced by several powerful female soul singers, including Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, and Christina Aguilera.

Born Briana Johnson, Geron grew up in a military family (her father is now retired from the US Navy and her mom is a former member of the US Air Force), which has influenced her greatly. She grew up in many cities and traveled frequently, but spent most of her childhood in Atlanta, GA, and Virginia. Her parents instilled in her a “never give up” attitude, which has led her to relentlessly pursue her dream career in the entertainment industry no matter how challenging that may be.

In addition to her career as a singer, Geron has attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and started a career in TV and film.