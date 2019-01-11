Sam Smith & Normani Release ‘Dancing With a Stranger’ Duet

Sam Smith and Normani deliver their brand new single, “Dancing With a Stranger.”

On the highly-anticipated ’80s-inspired R&B duet, the duo show off their enigmatic voices and uncanny chemistry as they sing about a failed relationship.

The collaboration between the two artists came about through a chance encounter at a Los Angeles studio where Smith was writing with Stargate and Jimmy Napes. Normani was in the studio next door and, with both artists being long-time fans of each other, it seemed only natural for her to team up with Sam to create the new single.

“I’m so excited for everyone to hear ‘Dancing With a Stranger,’ which I wrote on ‘The Thrill Of It All’ tour last year,” said Smith. “For me it bottles everything I was feeling whilst juggling my personal life and touring. It is also such a beautiful moment for me as I’m a huge, huge fan of Normani and everything she is. I’m so excited to watch her light shine. I hope everyone enjoys hearing this song as much as I do.”

Normani added, “I’m truly blessed having the opportunity to create with one of the greatest vocalists of this decade. I think about the artists that I frequently listen to daily and Sam Smith has definitely been one of them for some time now. I never thought in a trillion years that I would be able to state that I have a record with this extremely gifted being.”

“Dancing With a Stranger” is the first new music from Sam Smith in 2019 and follows his summer 2018 global hit with Calvin Harris, “Promises.” Since the release of his 2014 debut album, In The Lonely Hour, Smith has sold over 20 million album equivalent units worldwide.

Normani launched her solo career last year with her debut solo single “Love Lies” with Khalid. “Love Lies” soared to #1 at Top 40 Radio and went double platinum in the U.S. “Love Lies” was the first single Normani released following her global success with multi-platinum group Fifth Harmony. Since then, she has gone on to release a number of new tracks including two songs with Calvin Harris and her recent single, “Waves” feat. 6LACK. Normani has also recently collaborated with Quavo and Kehlani. She is currently working on her debut solo album. This March will see her join Ariana Grande on the North American leg of The Sweetener World tour.