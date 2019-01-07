Several R&B artist will hit the stage during the 2019 Governor’s Ball.

Going doing Memorial Day weekend at Randall’s Island Park, this year’s line-up is sure to bring out music lovers from near and far.

Headliners include Tyler, The Creator, Lil Wayne and BROCKHAMPTON (Friday, May 31); Florence and the Machine, Major Lazer and The 1975 (Saturday, June 1), and Nas, SZA and The Strokes (Sunday, June 2).

Along with SZA, other R&B artists hitting the stage includes Ty Dolla $ign, Jessie Reyez, The Internet, Jorja Smith, and Ravyn Lenae.

Last year’s Governors Ball featured Eminem, Travis Scott, James Blake, and Jack White.

Tickets are available here.