Brie Releases New Single ‘New Year New Me’

Singer/Songwriter Brie has literally taken the phrase “New Year New Me,” and turned it into an original single to bring in 2019.

“New Year New Me” is leading the charge to give everyone positive vibes as they begin another 12-month cycle.

Wrapped in subtle melodies, the song discusses Brie’s past and how she’s decided to put her best foot forward and continues to push through. Brie’s made it clear that she’s going to live every day doing what she loves.

She has officially proclaimed that 2019 is the year of the Brie.