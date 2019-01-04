Report: Toni Braxton Owes Another Hefty Tax Bill

R&B legend Toni Braxton is allegedly in the hole with the IRS, again.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the “Long As I Live” hitmaker has been hit with tax liens totaling more than $450k. The IRS claims she owes them more than $340,000 in back taxes for 2017 and the State of California Franchise Tax Board is looking to collect more than $116,000, bringing the total she allegedly owes to $456,000.

Braxton has been warned by both government agencies to settle the tax bills or face consequences, including seizing of assets.

The 51-year-old has had tax troubles in the past. In March (2018), it was reported that she had been hit with four tax liens – two from state officials in California and two from federal authorities – which totaled just over $780,000. They related to income earned in 2015 and 2016.

Braxton also previously filed for bankruptcy twice, once in 1996 and then again in 2010. A judge wiped away the majority of her debt in 2014.

The tax issues come on the heels of recent news that Toni and her fiancee, Cash Money’s Bryan ‘Birdman’ Williams, have called it quits. Both scrubbed their Instagram pages clean and she cryptically wrote she was “starting a new chapter”, while he posted “It’s over…”

They got engaged in February last year.