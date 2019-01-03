Robin Thicke Performs At Vegas Hotspot APEX; Celebrates Engagement

Before 2018 came to a close, Robin Thicke made his first public appearance since his Christmas Eve engagement to April Love Geary.

The talented entertainer made an appearance at APEX Social Club at the PALMS Casino Resort in Las Vegas where he performed his new single, “Testify,” along with “Lost Without You,” Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together,” Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You” and his signature hit “Blurred Lines.”

At the Vegas 55th floor overlook, attendees danced and sang along as Robin made his way around the space, making for an incredible night.

Robin and April, who are expecting their second child in 2019, were celebrated with a custom “engagement photo” cake presented to Robin Thicke by APEX nightlife partners Ryan Labbe and Jason Craig.

Check out some event photos below courtesy of Startraksphoto.com/Michael Simon: