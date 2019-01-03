Watch Out… Arie Says ‘I Want Your Friend’ on New Single

Singersroom caught wind of Arie on Trina’s single “I Just Wanna,” where she delivered R&B vocals on the catchy Hip-Hop track. Since then, we’ve been waiting to hear more and Arie finally releases her debut R&B single, “I Want Your Friend.”

On the track, Arie unapologetically, switches the table on men, asking for exactly what she wants.. even if it means taking their friend.

Arie is in a great position to take off. She’s signed to Mastermind Music Group, aka 3MG. Arie is currently working on her solo project, with an expected release date in 2019. Her debut single is becoming a hit and is rising on Miami charts.