Whether you like Nick Cannon or not, you must respect his hustle.

The entertainment mogul has his hands in a diverse group of projects, but it seems he’s working his way back to one of his first love, music.

The rapper, actor, comedian, entrepreneur, record producer, and radio/television personality recently created the band, Ncredible Gang, and it looks like a ton of his energy will go into the project in 2019. He has already made a few records including collabs with Fat Joe, Jeremih and more, and now he premieres the soulful new single, ‘NoBody Else,’ featuring Ty Dolla $ign and the self-proclaimed “King of R&B” Jacquees.

‘NoBody Else’ oozes a mellow vibe as the collaborators deliver verses about their crushes.

Stream ‘NoBody Else’ below: