Chicago R&B Artist Ann Marie Teams With YK Osiris For “Secret” Single

Emerging R&B artist Ann Marie details her “Secret” fling via the radio-friendly new single featuring YK Osiris.

On the duet, the Chicago songstress taps into her upper register for a sultry and velvety rendition backed by twinkling keys and wobbling bass.

“Secret” recreates the thrill of the early stages of a relationship–blind to the world, trembling with excitement for what the future holds.

Ann Marie is planning a new EP (Tripolar 2) for early 2019 and “Secret” leads the way.

2018 was a breakout year for Ann Marie, as she racked up a legion of 403k Instagram followers and earned over 6 million total streams on Spotify. In April, Ann Marie shared the Tripolar EP, which featured the breakout hit “Handle It” (1.9 million Spotify streams).

Listen to “Secret” ft. YK Osiris:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/5Myn23fz8X1zOGjOdJZG18?si=dfjbsDgTQFCRzhQUksDWSw

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/secret-feat-yk-osiris/1447536829?i=1447536831