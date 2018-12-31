Donnie Lynee – Starting Over

Singer/songwriter Donnie Lynee is “Starting Over” in 2019.

The Cleveland native teams with Grammy nominees Jayshawn Champion (Penned songs for Usher and Toni Braxton) and Benny Wond3r (Produced for Meek Mill and Cardi B) for the triumphant new single, which aims to motivate the complacent to start a new. Armed with silky vocals, an eargasmic melody, and the right touch of emotions, “Starting Over” oozes confidence behind its fearless message of change whether it’s in a relationship, career, personal health or just needing new ideas.

Following her 2018 EP “Live Now,” which has been sold worldwide, Donnie’s made a proclamation that she’s found the fortitude to end a long-term relationship and move on with her life and musical career. In 2017, Donnie was named in Cleveland.com as one of the 20 Cleveland Bands you Need to Know.

Pick up “Starting Over” here!