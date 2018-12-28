PREMIERE: 28th Star Drops Paradise EP + ‘Paradise’ Video

Singer/songwriter 28th Star is closing out 2018 with the release of his first official EP, Paradise, on the date of his late father’s birthday 12/28. The six-track project is a testament to the Australian-born creative’s blend of R&B, pop and dance music, which he has been developing here in the States via his current home in New Jersey.

28th Star’s single “Down Under” featuring Kevin McCall and LongLiveCzar struck a chord with fans and media alike this year, and 2019 promises even more recognition.

Despite the increasingly cold weather, 28th Star is sharing nothing but warmth and positive energy on the Paradise EP, and this week he also shares his first visual from the project with title single.

“The song ‘Paradise’ and the EP as a whole both have a very ‘summer in Miami’ kind of feel, so I wanted the video to match the vibe,” 28th Star explains. “The EP consists of feel-good tracks, including remastered versions of my singles ‘Paradise’, ‘Down Under’ and ‘Summertime Lovin’’. There are also three brand new songs including ‘More Than Friends’ and ‘Red Dress’, which both contribute to the overall feel good vibrations while showing some diversity in my songwriting.”

The Paradise EP is available now on all digital platforms, with most links here: