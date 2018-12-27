Amina Buddafly – ‘Unbothered’ Feat. Jazz Buddafly

Earlier this summer, Amina Buddafly released the new album, Mother, headed by the title track. The project was produced by the “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star alongside Jordan Ruiz, Magnedo 7, Mike City and Lee Major as well as Novel, who also guests on the track “Happy Girl.”

The other guest on the project is on the song “Unbothered,” which is a collaboration with her twin sister Jazz Buddafly, who together with Amina made the duo Black Buddafly. On the care-free recording, the sisters deliver confident vocals about ignore hate and negativity. The accompanying music video sees the two ladies cooling out at home and other comfortable places. The sisters also have some bonding time in the clip.

Amina’s ‘Mother” album follows her 2016 EP, Music In My Room. She says the album “really reflects the place that I’m at in this time of my life, the woman I’ve become because of what I went through, and mostly, the woman I’ve become because I’m a mother.”

Watch the video for “Unbothered” below:

Listen to Mother: