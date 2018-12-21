If you were a fan of the Scream tour then 2019 will be lit for you!

Veteran R&B group B2K will reunite for “The Millennium Tour,” marking the first time that Omarion, Raz B, Boog (formerly J-Boog), and Fizz (formerly Lil’ Fizz) hit the stage together in over a decade. The boy band will entertain fans with charting-topping hits like “Bump Bump Bump,” “Gots Ta Be,” and “Badaboom.”

“We are excited to be a part of what will undeniably be a nostalgic and electrifying performance that will awaken cherished memories and create new, indelible ones for the next generation,” Michelle Le Fleur, COO at Omarion Worldwide, tells Billboard. “While admiring their solo successes, the fans have consistently demanded a B2K reunion and, with the determination of an incredibly talented team, that dream is now a reality.”

To sweeten the reunion, the trek will also feature special guests Mario, Lloyd, Pretty Ricky, Ying Yang Twins, Bobby V, and Chingy, all who will be performing their catalog of hits.

U.S. tour dates will be announced on Dec. 31 and tickets will go on sale on Jan. 4.

Hey 🌎 pleased to announce The Millennium Tour 2019 🙌🏾✨⚡️ pic.twitter.com/PukvLt4y5y — OMARION (@Omarion) December 21, 2018

From first breaking onto the charts in 2001, the guys earned four top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including their No. 1 single “Bump, Bump, Bump” with P. Diddy, and saw both of their studio albums enter the top 10 of the Billboard 200, with their self-titled debut also topping the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. After their 2004 disbanding around the time their cult-favorite film You Got Served was released, the members embarked on solo careers with Omarion going on to two No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 and a healthy string of hits like 2006’s “Ice Box” and 2014’s “Post to Be.”