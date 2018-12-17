Agnez Mo Taps Juicy J For ‘Overdose’ Remix Ft. Chris Brown

Indonesian superstar Agnez Mo extends the reach of her Chris Brown-assisted single, “Overdose,” by adding rapper Juicy J on a new remix.

“Overdose” notably marks Agnez Mo’s debut for 300 Entertainment, which she signed to earlier this year, and immediately hit 28 radio stations and shot to #1 on iTunes in Indonesia upon release.

The video, directed by Agnez, sees her and Brown playing a couple and meeting on the beach. Throughout the clip, the pair can’t keep their hands off each other as they make out just about everywhere. They almost break-up on a tour bus, but everything is made better when they dance it out in front of headlights at night.

Vaulting to the forefront of pop culture in North America and beyond, Agnez Mo’s breakout single “Coke Bottle” featuring Timbaland & T.I. accumulated over 16 million views within a few months’ time. Her 2017 independent EP, X, yielded fan favorites “Damn I Love You” and “Long As I Get Paid.”

