It’s All Chemistry Between Chris Brown and Agnez Mo In ‘Overdose’ Video

Any doubts about the “rumored” romance between Chris Brown and Agnez Mo can be put to rest now because the chemistry is thick between Breezy and the Indonesian pop star in their new “Overdose” video.

Directed by Agnez, the visual finds the couple meeting up on the beach. Throughout the clip, the pair can’t keep their hands off each other as they make out just about everywhere. They almost break-up on a tour bus, but everything is made better when they dance it out in front of headlights at night.

“This ain’t no typical, ordinary scenario / I can’t control / When opposites attract I overdose,” sings Brown, while Agnez adds, “I’ma be your painkiller / I just want to make you feel good.”

Brown and Mo previously collaborated on “On Purpose” from Brown’s Heartbreak on a Full Moon Deluxe Edition.

Watch below: