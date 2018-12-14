New Video: Teyana Taylor – ‘Gonna Love Me (Remix)’ Ft. Wu-Tang Clan

Following last month’s homemade visual of the original song, R&B star Teyana Taylor drops off the self-directed music video for the single’s remix featuring Ghostface Killah, Method Man, and Raekwon.

The ’90s-inspired clip kicks off with Taylor and her boyfriend, played by Ghost, having an argument after she discovers his hidden cellphone. After throwing a few pillows and the TV remote at Ghost, Teyana leaves the apartment, passes Method Man in the staircase and hits the streets. Trekking through Harlem, she rocks a throwback Vanson motorcycle jacket, baggy jeans, and other ’90s-influenced gear as she delivers the intoxicating relationship gem. Sh*t went left at the end after Taylor sees Ghost speaking with another woman, leading to an altercation and someone pulling out a gun and shooting what looks to be Meth.

Taylor’s vocal performance is angelic and mesmerizing on the Kanye West production while Killer Bee members Ghostface Killah, Method Man, and Raekwon (who doesn’t appear in the video) paint a vivid picture of their ride or die women through thought-provoking rhymes.

The original version of “Gonna Love Me” appears on Teyana’s 8-song sophomore album K.T.S.E., released in June (2018).

