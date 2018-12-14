New Music: Eric Bellinger “Kings” Himself

In the wake of a well-needed national debate about who the King of R&B is, multi-Grammy winning artist Eric Bellinger delivers the new single, “King.”

On the hard-hitting, mid-tempo bop, the singer and songwriter explain why his name needs to be in the conversation.

“On God, I swear I be trying to chill / Only nig*a on your list with no major deal / Eric B, presidential, got your lady’s vote,” Bellinger proclaims. He later adds, “Every album full of singles, I can do no wrong / Everytime that I drop they just sing-along.”

Now, although we’re big Eric B fans here at Singersroom, we won’t jump on the bandwagon just yet for this track. We’re going to need Eric to come with some more soul, get a few panties wet, or make some babies instead of just making us bop our heads.

On the end of the record, Bellinger intentionally leaves the last verse open for anyone worthy to hop on.

Bellinger took to Instagram this week in response to all the rhetoric about who is the real King of R&B. Fans throughout the music community weighed in as artists Jaquees, Tank, J Holiday, Diddy, A1 Bentley and countless others added their two cents.

Bellinger is currently readying the new project, Rebirth II.