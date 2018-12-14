New Music: Ariana Grande Drops Soul-Drenched New Single, ‘imagine’

Ariana Grande shoots for the heartstrings with her latest single, “imagine.”

On the soul-drenched track, produced by Pop Wansel and Happy Perez, pop powerhouse delivers intoxicating vocals about having a normal day with her lover, which includes eating pad thai and sleeping until noon. “Kiss me and take off your clothes,” she sings. “Imagine a world like that.”

“imagine” comes on the heels of Grande’s mega-hit, “thank u, next,” which is currently the top song on the Billboard Hot 100. She is also prepping the new album, thank u, next, the follow-up to August’s Sweetener.

“This [album’s] not particularly uplifting,” she told Billboard. “A lot of it sounds really upbeat, but it’s actually a super sad chapter.”

With all the conversation surrounding R&B this week, Ariana Grande is definitely adding her name to the pot of powerhouse singers.

Listen to “imagine” below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>