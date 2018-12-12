Tone Stith Drops New EP, ‘Good Company’ (Stream)

After dropping his debut album and several one-off singles, including some ’90s inspired songs, R&B newcomer Tone Stith releases the new EP, Good Company.

The set features six songs with appearances from Quavo and Swae Lee, and continues to highlight the RCA Records signee’s smooth and charismatic sound.

‘Good Company’ follows the 22-year-old singer/songwriter/producer ‘s debut album, Can We Talk.

Tone Stith is currently on the road as he opens up for H.E.R. on the “I Used To Know Her” tour.

He recently revealed his gratitude to fans on social media for their support.

I want to say, this ride has been crazy and it’s just the beginning. I’m so thankful for you guys. A year ago I dropped “Can We Talk” and last Friday I dropped “Good Company.” The response has been overwhelming! I love meeting you guys on tour and hearing what my music means to you. I have so much new music on the way. I can’t thank you guys enough and I love you all!

