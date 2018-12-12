New Video: John Legend – Bring Me Love

From his first Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas, John Legend releases a lyric video for the original song “Bring Me Love.” The animated visual highlight the Christmas spirit in the singer-songwriter’s home.

Legend’s 14-song A Legendary Christmas, executive produced by Raphael Saadiq, shows a warmer and more seasonal side of the multi-Grammy winner.

John is currently supporting the project with the 25-date “Legendary Christmas Tour,” which kicked off November 15 in Clearwater, FL and will commence on December 30 in San Diego. To purchase tickets for the A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS Tour, please visit: www.johnlegend.com.

Watch the lyric video for “Bring Me Love” below: