New Video: Usher & Zaytoven – ‘Peace Sign’

From his recently released album, A, Usher and collaborator Zaytoven release a music video for the song, “Peace Sign.”

In the clip, the King of R&B jumps between Atlanta and Los Angeles, showing us sights and how he’s living. In L.A., he rides out in a Lamborghini, eats at a diner, and posts up in front of the neon marquee at the Orpheum Theatre. He highlights his native ATL, including the city’s gentlemen’s club Peaches of Atlanta. Zaytoven makes a brief cameo at the diner.

Usher released the 8-song ‘A’ in October to celebrate his 40th birthday. The project was produced entirely by Zaytoven and features appearances from Future (“Stay at Home”) and new Atlanta sensation Gunna (“Gift Shop”).

‘A’ is the follow up to Usher’s 8th album, Hard II Love (2016).

Throw up the “Peace Sign” with Usher below.