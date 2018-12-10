New Video: Jessie J – Santa Claus Is Comin to Town

Back on October 26th, GRAMMY-nominated vocal powerhouse Jessie J released her first-ever holiday album, ‘This Christmas Day.’

The 11-song project features appearances from legends like Boyz II Men (“Winter Wonderland”) and Babyface (“This Christmas Song”) and tackles classic holiday songs like “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” and “Silent Night,” produced by none other than the legendary David Foster.

Speaking of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town,” the British R&B songstress recently released a lyric video to support the song. The animated clip is fun and cuddly.

“I love Christmas music and am so excited to release this album,” Jessie J said about the holiday album. “There are a lot of classics on the album and one original, ‘This Christmas Day’, which also became the title track. A very close friend of mine lost her brother and watching someone I love go through such heavy grief every day was so hard. I wanted to write something that could just bring a little comfort. On Christmas Day we celebrate yes, but she and millions of other people around the world will also reflect and remember loved ones they so wish were here still. It’s a day where family and friends unite in love. This is the meaning behind that song, and why I called the album “This Christmas Day.”