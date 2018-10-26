Jessie J Releases First Holiday Album, ‘This Christmas Day’ (Stream)

GRAMMY-nominated Vocal powerhouse Jessie J joins in on the Christmas spirit by releasing her first-ever holiday album, This Christmas Day.

The 11-song project features appearances from legends like Boyz II Men (“Winter Wonderland”) and Babyface (“This Christmas Song”) and tackles classic holiday songs like “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” and “Silent Night,” produced by none other than the legendary David Foster.

“I love Christmas music and am so excited to release this album.” Jessie J talks about the new album, “There are a lot of classics on the album and one original, ‘This Christmas Day’, which also became the title track. A very close friend of mine lost her brother and watching someone I love go through such heavy grief every day was so hard. I wanted to write something that could just bring a little comfort. On Christmas Day we celebrate yes, but she and millions of other people around the world will also reflect and remember loved ones they so wish were here still. It’s a day where family and friends unite in love. This is the meaning behind that song, and why I called the album “This Christmas Day.”

Jessie is currently entertaining audiences on her “The R.O.S.E. Tour.” The trek concludes in Los Angeles, CA at The Wiltern on November 1. Check out remaining dates below! Next up, she launches the tour’s European leg.

JESSIE J – THE R.O.S.E. TOUR – NORTH AMERICA FALL 2018

28-Oct Houston, TX Warehouse Live

29-Oct Dallas, TX House of Blues

31-Oct Phoenix, AZ Van Buren

1-Nov Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Stream ‘This Christmas Day’ below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>