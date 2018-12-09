Onika – “Hate Sleeping Alone” Remix

Not to be confused with multi-platinum rapper Nicki Minaj, singer and newcomer Onika recently released a rendition of Drake’s classic song, “Hate Sleeping Alone.”

A Brooklyn-native, Onika has been using her angelic voice to put out her own versions of other artists songs. However, it’s not about the song, but the voice behind it. Onika’s sound provides a texture that is currently missing from R&B.

Check out Onika’s “Hate Sleeping Alone Remix” below:

Also, check out Onika’s cover of Queen Naija’s “Medicine”