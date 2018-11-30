Alessia Cara Soars With New Album, ‘The Pains of Growing’

On the heels of her previously released singles “Trust My Lonely,” “Growing Pains,” and “Not Today,” Def Jam recording artist Alessia Cara drops her highly-anticipated second sophomore album, ‘The Pains of Growing.’ The 15 tracks project is a self-penned, auto-biographical album chronicling her personal experiences over the past several years.

The album’s cover art, shot by superduperbrick, captures Alessia in symbolic, oversized suit, which she wore in the “Trust My Lonely” and “Growing Pains” videos, as well as her recent appearances in the “Growing Pains” video, Fallon, Colbert, and The Today Show. “It’s an artistic way of symbolizing the idea of growing up,” she told the Today crew. “Some­times you kind of feel like you’re drowning and you feel like you’re not ready for the roles life throws at you so this was my way of symbolizing it in an artistic way.”

A theme that’s evident on ‘The Pains of Growing,’ the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Know-It-All,’ is that Alessia, now 22-years-old, is a strong and positive voice for young people. This body of work exudes confidence and inner strength while her artistry has matured to new heights. Cara is in a lane of her own!

Listen to ‘The Pains of Growing’ below via Spotify or check it here. also, watch the videos to the previously released singles.

Alessia Cara – Trust My Lonely

Alessia Cara – Growing Pains

Alessia Cara – Not Today