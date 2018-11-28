Trey Songz Gives The Gift of Music on His Birthday

Today, November 28th, R&B veteran Trey Songz turns 34-years-old. To celebrate another year of life, the Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter releases the surprise double mixtape, ‘11.28.’

Featuring twenty tracks in total, the project includes the recently released songs “How Dat Sound” (feat. 2 Chainz & Yo Gotti) and “Shootin Shots” (feat Ty Dolla $ign & Tory Lanez) with additional appearances from Chris Brown, Swae Lee, Fabolous, Jeremih, Dave East and more.

The double mixtape marks Trey’s first body of work since 2017’s Tremaine The Album, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Additionally, 11.28 arrives just days before Trey returns to the big screen in the new film, Blood Brother. The action thriller, which also stars Fetty Wap, hits theaters Friday (Nov. 30).

Happy born day Trey!

Stream 11 and 28 over on Apple Music or below via Spotify.

