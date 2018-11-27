Miguel Marries Longtime Girlfriend Nazanin Mandi

Miguel is officially off the market!

The soulful R&B crooner and longtime girlfriend Nazanin Mandi, 32, tied the knot on Sunday (Nov. 25). The couple has been together for 13 years before jumping the broom in front of family and close friends in an intimate ceremony.

The news of the union was announced by Miguel’s fan account, Daily Miguel, which wrote on Twitter “Congratulations to Miguel & Nazanin. After being together for 13 years they’re officially married! They had their wedding yesterday.” Two wedding photos of the newlyweds accompanied the post.

According to TMZ, the high school sweethearts obtained their marriage license at a Los Angeles courthouse on Nov. 19. They signed the documents while surrounded by friends, who cheered them on and celebrated with a group hug.

Miguel proposed to Mandi in January 2016, 11 years after they began dating in 2005. Mandi previously shared a story about their first date which you can see below.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

