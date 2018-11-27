Kenya – Favorite Things Ft. Grammy Nominated Gerald Albright

Chicago smooth jazz and R&B vocalist, Kenya returns to the limelight with the new single, “Favorite Things.” The song was produced by Stu Stapleton and features the jazz great, Gerald Albright.

If you’re into something soothing, this is sure to keep you warm this holiday season.

Many remember Kenya’s single, Little Drummer Boy, a few seasons ago. Since then, she’s opened for Lalah Hathaway, Algebra, and Mint Condition.

“Favorite Things” will be found on Kenya’s upcoming EP, S.H.E. (2019 release).

