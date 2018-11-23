Amy Steele Makes Cher’s Classic Hit “Believe” Her Own

London Based Future Soul artist Amy Steele releases an acoustic cover of Cher’s classic hit, “Believe.” On her rendition, the 23-year-old singer/songwriter gives a breathtaking and sultry performance while making the record personal to her sound.

Amy recently completed her degree, now being Dr. Steele, she has fully set her sights on her music career. For the past year, she has been in the studio working with Alex Wells, Draper, Babel, and various international producers to create records that reflects her artistry and who she is musically.

The rising UK talent previously released the songs “Long Way Home,” “Graces,” and “Saltwater,” and she plans to drop her upcoming ‘Memories In Watercolour’ EP in 2019. the project will continue to showcase her sultry vocals and distinctive tone.

In addition to new music, Amy recently covered the November issue of Echoes Magazine, the premier UK music magazine for black music monthly. In the mag, Amy talks about her medical degree, her experience in the industry and the way forward for UK talent. Check out the cover below!

