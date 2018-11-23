After 7 Release Holiday Single, “The Loneliest Christmas”

Legendary R&B group After 7, responsible for classic hits like “Ready or Not” and “Can’t Stop,” bless fans with the holiday single, “The Loneliest Christmas.”

“The Loneliest Christmas” is a somber ballad that hearkens on that feeling of an empty heart. Penned by Daryl Simmons, the emotional and timeless recording aims to tug on the heartstrings of those missing a loved one during the most celebrated holiday season. The record’s thought-provoking lyrics, harmonically-rich vocals, and tranquil production make for a glowing holiday offering.

The delightful offering also showcases the high tenor of Kevon Edmonds on a misty starlit night backed by blues brushed snare drum, airy strings and warm After 7 harmony.

After 7 return in 2016 and released the album, ‘Timeless.’