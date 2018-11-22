Love & Hip Hop Hollywood castmembers Brooke Valentine and Bridget Kelly join forces for the sultry new anthem, “Swear To Gawd.”

On the feel-good record, both songstresses deliver emotion-filled vocals about how their significant other puts in down.

“Oh my God, I fell in love with what you got,” admits Brooke while Bridget says she “ain’t too proud to beg for it.”

It’s a slithering and lustful tale of women proclaiming what they got at home and what they would do for it (nothing new right?), but Brooke and Bridget’s harmonically-rich vocals make it sound so good.

“Swear To Gawd” arrives on the heels of the season finale of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. The song is dubbed the second single off of Brooke’s forthcoming EP.