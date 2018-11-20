K. Michelle Soars With New Ballad ‘Save Me’

K. Michelle shoots for the heartstrings with her latest single, “Save Me,” which premiered last night on the season finale for VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop: Los Angeles.

On the offering, the singer and songwriter steps back to the essence of R&B, tapping into the musicality and sonics as she delivers emotionally-rich vocals about wanting to be covered and protected by a lover.

“I just wanted you to save me, but you never did; All you did was played me,” K. Michelle

“Save Me” is the brand of music K. Michelle was born to sing. As an artist who seems to wear her heart on her sleeves, feeling the vibrancy of her emotions makes you come to grips with her music and experiences. We’re here for these types of ballads!

“Save Me” is the first taste of what’s to come from K. Michelle’s upcoming album, slated for release in 2019 via eOne.

