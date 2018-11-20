Soul crooner Gene Noble gives us a delicious new R&B version of the single, “The Cost,” which he originally sang the hook on for rapper Emilio Rojas (listen).

On his revamped rendition, Gene breaths a breath of fresh air into the thought-provoking song as he delivers intoxicating vocals about going all in and not getting the return.

“I don’t trust like I used to, love like I used to, trip like I used to, they just wanna use you, and that’s what I’m used to… it Costs too much! And the price goes up!” Gene sings on the Illmind-produced track.

“The high Cost of fame… the high Cost of dreams… the high Cost of love, friendships and relationships…. it can be a bit heavy to consider and yet as social beings, interaction is necessary,” states Gene. “All of our desires are reachable as long as we are willing to pay The Cost.”

Whether it’s your money, your time, or your health, there is always a cost in life, so we must know our limits when making a personal investment.