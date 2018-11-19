Moha Delivers a Lyrical Narrative With “Lady”

If you’re the kind of person who listens to music with a deep ear then “Lady” by Senegalese-American artist Moha will leave you musically torn.

The song’s production is sensual, groovy, and eclectic (which is attributed to a full band featuring horns, percussion, bass guitar, and more) but the lyrics are somber and a bit depressing. Nonetheless, “lady” has the right sonics and is rich in texture, making for a great listen.

“Lady” will appear on Moha’s upcoming EP, FIT, a project that also features his instrumentation and production talents.

Up next for Moha, while gearing up for the release of ‘FIT,’ he will be performing live in New York City on December 5th at Rockwood Music Hall. Tickets can be found here.

Listen to “Lady” Below!

You can also stream on Spotify!