Brandy Gives Us Life With “All I Need”

That Brandy sound is just irresistible!

It’s been a while since we’ve heard new music from the R&B legend, but the wait is over, at least for now. The singer and actress drop off the new, sultry song, “All I Need,” which is tied to Season 3 of the FOX hit series, STAR.

The record invokes classic Brandy vibes through finely-calibrated stacked vocals and inspirational lyrics. “I’ve been patient, wasn’t sure we would make it / But I stood right there waiting, holding on to a maybe,” Brandy sings. “You got me floating / Finally know where we’re going / In the end, it was worth it, ’cause this feels perfect.”

Brandy’s last studio album was 2012’s ‘Two Eleven.’ It’s unclear when she will follow-up the project, so for now, enjoy “All I Need.”