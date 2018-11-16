Life After Columbia Records: Marissa Drops New EP ‘This Is Me’

Singer/songwriter Marissa releases her highly-anticipated debut EP “This Is Me.” A 4-track project, “This Is Me” showcases an all-new sound and attitude for the artist.

“After previously being signed to Columbia records and not releasing music for a couple of years, I was hesitant to release my first EP as an independent artist,” Marissa said. “However, I felt very confident in this body of work. It’s like my baby; it’s a milestone. It’s a start to a new becoming of me as an artist and as a woman.”

According to Marrisa, the EP was entirely written by her, which was new for her. She expresses, “While writing this EP, I was able to really find my sound, what I stand for, and dig deep into what separated me from anyone else.”

Essentially, the EP is a complete representation of herself and the steps she’s taken to get to where she is today. Marissa hopes that the project will help motivate others to believe in themselves and become who they’re truly meant to be.

An R&B sensation from Atlanta, Marissa’s music captivates the new wave of R&B coming out of the city. Previously signed to Columbia Records, she spent two years on the label before separating. With a relatable attitude, she isn’t afraid to sing to a dope beat or write lyrics that actually reflect her life experiences.

Marissa’s debut project “This Is Me,” is currently available on all streaming services.