Kyle Dion Releases New Single ‘Not All The Way’

Singer Kyle Dion is introducing his newest single, “Not All The Way.”

The third release off his forthcoming debut album, “Not All” The Way” is a slow and steady record. With an old school feel and modern voice, it bridges the gap between classic and today’s R&B. Kyle does an amazing job of showcasing his voice. He allows it to stick out from the track as if he were singing acapella.

The record is essentially a venting session concerning topics of romance and relationships. Flexing his falsetto, Kyle discusses the matters of mending a broken relationship and fixing a broken heart.

Earlier this year, Kyle unloaded his hit tracks “Brown” and “Spend It.” He’s preparing to release his debut album in January 2019.